Beyonce, Barbra, & A Bevy Of Stars Will Assemble For Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Beyonce, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, and Blake Shelton will headline “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief."

Supporting the telethon's A-list headliners will be a laundry list of stars, including George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon, and many others yet to be announced.

The program will be simulcast at 8 p.m. Eastern on September 12, on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CMT, and on the web at Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

H/T: Joe My God