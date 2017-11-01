Beyonce To Star in 'The Lion King' Remake With Donald Glover & More!

Two hours ago, music superstar Beyonce confirmed something major: she will be starring as Nala in the live action remake of the Disney classic The Lion King.

The movie will be released in 2019, 25 years after the original version came out that many think is one of Disney's best efforts of all time.

#Beyoncé confirms her role as #Nala in Disney’s Live-Action remake of #TheLionKing A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

As big as it is that Beyonce will be taking the starring role as Nala, there are also plenty of other incredible performers who will be joining in this live action remake. Rapper and actor Donald Glover will be playing Nala's love interest Simba, and James Earl Jones will be repriving his role as Mufasa twenty five years later. Simply incredible.

Also on deck is Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Timon and Pumba. In a different twist, late night host John Oliver will be Zazu and John Kani will play the role of Rafiki.

The original movie grossed $312 million dollars. This should have no problem doing the same. Expect its release in 2019.