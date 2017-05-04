'Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons Asks Stephen Colbert: 'Are You Feeling Homophobic?'
Instinct Staff | May 4, 2017
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and he didn't shy away from addressing the #FireColbert campaign following Colbert's somewhat controversial monologue eviscerating Donald Trump.
Parsons cheekily asked "Are you feeling homophobic?"
Real question: what did think of Colbert's Trump/Putin "cock holster" joke??
(H/T: Queerty)
