'Big Brother' Contestant Lotan Carter Has Insured His Penis For £12 million

New Big Brother UK contestant Lotan Carter is bringing a very expensive possession into the house: his penis.

Carter is a member of the UK stripper group The Dreamboys and he had to insure his moneymaker!

From The Mirror:

According to a report in Real Magazine, the hunky star believe it's his most prized and lucrative asset. He told the glossy publication: "One of the lads at work had an accident. A fan grabbed his tackle a bit too hard and he’s had to take two weeks off work. "We’ve had to take out insurance on our members. Now my willy’s worth £12million!"'

Wonder if it's worth the $$?? Hopefully we'll find out!

