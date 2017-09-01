Big Brother Hunk Poses In Tight White Briefs On Instagram
Instinct Staff | September 1, 2017
You may recall that Big Brother UK contestant Lotan Carter insured his penis for over $15 million dollars, earlier this year.
From The Mirror:
According to a report in Real Magazine, the hunky star believe it's his most prized and lucrative asset.
He told the glossy publication: "One of the lads at work had an accident. A fan grabbed his tackle a bit too hard and he’s had to take two weeks off work.
"We’ve had to take out insurance on our members. Now my willy’s worth £12million!"'
Perhaps after looking at these sexy Instagram snaps, you can see why Lotan's so preoccupied with protecting his crown jewels...
