Big Brother Hunk Poses In Tight White Briefs On Instagram

Instinct Staff | September 1, 2017

You may recall that Big Brother UK contestant Lotan Carter insured his penis for over $15 million dollars, earlier this year. 

From The Mirror:

According to a report in Real Magazine, the hunky star believe it's his most prized and lucrative asset.

He told the glossy publication: "One of the lads at work had an accident. A fan grabbed his tackle a bit too hard and he’s had to take two weeks off work.

"We’ve had to take out insurance on our members. Now my willy’s worth £12million!"'

Perhaps after looking at these sexy Instagram snaps, you can see why Lotan's so preoccupied with protecting his crown jewels...

 

 

#throwbackthursday #shredz #gymrat

A post shared by LOTAN CARTER OFFICIAL (@lotanlaidbare) on

 

 

 

@jamiebuttonlondon #underwear #men#model#fresh#menwith #lads#menwithtattoos

A post shared by LOTAN CARTER OFFICIAL (@lotanlaidbare) on

 

 