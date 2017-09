Big Brother UK contestant Lotan Carter appears to love his "equipment."

Earlier this year, he insured his penis for over $15 million dollars.

He also loves to show it off, a fair amount...

Keeping in that trend, Lotan recently shared a very naughty selfie, that reveals close to everything...

Have a peek:

Thirsty Thursday laid bare... pic.twitter.com/0BkodOjBbv — Lotan Carter (@lotanlaidbare) September 21, 2017

H/T: Attitude