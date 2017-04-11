'Big Little Lies' Author Says She's Up For Season Two

Millions of viewers--including the gays--fell in love with the women of HBO's Big Little Lies, but have we seen the last of the women of Monterey?

Though the popular and critically acclaimed series, led by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, was created as a limited series, Liane Moriarty--the author of the novel, Big Little Lies,upon which the series is based--says she's game to delve further into the lives of these characters.

Does this mean we're getting Big Little Lies season two??

From The Hollywood Reporter:

"I have started to think about ways this could continue," she told The Sydney Morning Herald. "The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens. I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there's definitely places you can go." The first thing Moriarty would do is "bring in more of Bonnie's story from the book," she said of the character portrayed by Zoe Kravitz on the HBO drama. "And also what happens next [for Kidman's Celeste]. That's the question that's also a really interesting thing, when you've been through a relationship like that, how do you feel now? How would she feel? She's grieving. She's still grieving for the end of a terrible relationship and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore. So there's a whole lot of different storylines." The author also noted that she's heard positive feedback from the cast, with star and exec producer Witherspoon lobbying for more Big Little Lies.

"I think everybody is pretty keen," she said. "They all loved working together but I think the thing is the story has to be right. So if is right, and if [showrunner] David E. Kelley is happy to get the screenplay right, then I think that'll do it."

Do you want to see more of Big Little Lies?