A Big RuPauls Drag Race Celebrity Guest Judge Has Been Announced

Gay Times recently broke the news that Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will appear as a guest judge on the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The acclaimed actress, beloved for her performance as Glinda in Wicked, told the publication that she'd love to see a drag queen fill her shoes.

“A drag Glinda? Did you just say a drag Glinda? “I’m going to say something. Not only do I think it’s a fantastic idea, but I would hope that person… I would hope that person would teach me again how to dress a wig and maybe do my makeup – so I’m all for it."

Photo: Wicked (Facebook)

Excited for her appearance on the show, Chenoweth admitted that she's a long-time fan.

“I’m getting ready to do RuPaul’s Drag Race and, y’know, I’ve been watching that show for a long time and watching how they dress and how they look. “I will say, and I mean this in the kindest sense of the word, I’m a little jealous. They need to be teaching me all about the lashes and maybe as a drag Glinda I could learn something. There ya go!”

In what could be a beautiful symbiotic relationship, Chenoweth could learn about makeup from the queens, and the queens could certainly learn a thing or three about acting from Chenoweth!

We can't wait to watch!

