I'm sorry Matt, but I hit pause and that's the facial expression it stuck on. I was thinking about taking a different one, but it's kind of embraces and demonstrates how we all feel about 2016.

So when Matt Baume told me he had done a year in review video, I wasn't sure what he was going to mention. He started off by mentioning the small things like Marriage Equality in parts of Antarctica to the larger broader picture of increased LGBT visibility around the world. Here's Matt trying to put a positive spin on 2016 with his video "The Biggest LGBT Advances of 2016"

Do you agree with Matt's list? Well there really wasn't much of a list was there. It was more so an umbrella of us being more visible. Can 2016 be summed up in a post card with the message "We're Here, We're Queer, Get Used To It" all over the front?

What was on your list of biggest advances of 2016? It's hard, isn't it. In looking at our Instinct's Most Read Stories Of 2016, we saw that penis stories, Pulse Orlando, and the worry of LGBT violence in 2017 made up most of the Top 10.

In piggy backing on both our Top 10 and Matt Baume's I would have to say that what happened at Pulse Orlando was the most significant occurrence in our global LGBT community this year. It was tragic, yes, but it as well made us visible. The side effect of showing the world that we are human, we are citizens, we are brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, children, parents, and again showing the world that we are targeted because of who we are ... It is our generation's Stonewall. Yell at me if you wish for making that comparison, but there was sorry and hurt after the incident at Pulse Orlando, but there was also unity, strength, and courage. Our community did change and it did grow stronger.

In looking back on our Top 10 and Matt Baume's video, what will you rememeber from 2016?

h/t: Matt Baume