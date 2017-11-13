Bijou Phillips Offers Apology to Daniel Franzese, He Responds

Instinct Staff | November 13, 2017

Daniel Franzese recently took to Facebook to share his own story of alleged homophobia and abuse.

In a post shared over the weekend, he wrote:

"On my first film BULLY I was harassed by Bijou Phillips the entire shoot. She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality‬ and physically assaulted me. I was scared and closeted and feared for my job."

Since then, Phillips has reached out to Franzese to apologize. 

She told TMZ:

"I want to write to address what Daniel has said. I don't remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad."

She added:

"I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel."

In response, Franzese took to Twitter to say that he accepts her apology.

He added:

