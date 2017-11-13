Bijou Phillips Offers Apology to Daniel Franzese, He Responds

Daniel Franzese recently took to Facebook to share his own story of alleged homophobia and abuse.

In a post shared over the weekend, he wrote:

"On my first film BULLY I was harassed by Bijou Phillips the entire shoot. She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality‬ and physically assaulted me. I was scared and closeted and feared for my job."

Since then, Phillips has reached out to Franzese to apologize.

She told TMZ:

"I want to write to address what Daniel has said. I don't remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad."

She added:

"I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel."

In response, Franzese took to Twitter to say that he accepts her apology.

Thread: I forgive @BijouPhillips because I don’t know her private story either. I shared this story only to bring light to a dark memory. — Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) November 13, 2017

It was 18years ago. She has sent me an apology I accept. It would be nice to see her make a donation to @TrevorProject or something. — Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) November 13, 2017

This is not the only tale of horror or horrible people I have been around in the film industry. — Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) November 13, 2017

I’m not a perfect person by any means but I always try to treat people with respect. Especially as an adult. — Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) November 13, 2017

Hopefully we can move forward into a future where film sets are a more professional environment. — Daniel Franzese (@WhatsupDanny) November 13, 2017

He added: