Bill O’Reilly Allegedly Sent Gay Porn To A Fox News Legal Analyst

This weekend, The New York Times published a bombshell report that shed light on a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against former Fox News show host Bill O’Reilly.

The report alleges that O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle a suit filed by Lis Wiehl, a legal analyst who previously appeared on his Fox News program numerous times over the course of 15 years.

From The New York Times:

Although the deal has not been previously made public, the network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, acknowledges that it was aware of the woman’s complaints about Mr. O’Reilly. They included allegations of repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her, according to the people briefed on the matter.

After the lawsuit was settled, 21st Century Fox gave O’Reilly a four-year contract extension that paid $25 million a year.

The report continues:

Interviews with people familiar with the settlement, and documents obtained by The New York Times, show how the company tried and ultimately failed to contain the second wave of a sexual harassment crisis that initially burst into public view the previous summer and cost the Fox News chairman, Roger Ailes, and eventually Mr. O’Reilly, their jobs.

In response to the Times report, The Huffington Post spoke with legal experts to discuss the settlement.

O’Reilly’s settlement with Wiehl ― one of the largest sexual harassment payouts ever publicly reported ― is much larger than those he made to settle other sexual harassment complaints. The severity of the allegations likely contributed to the high cost of the payout, said Deborah L. Rhode, a Stanford Law School professor who specializes in gender discrimination. But she added that Wiehl’s legal background, as well as the timing of the settlement, may have also played a part. “Lis is a very good lawyer, and I’m sure she kept very good hard copies and documentation of a lot of inappropriate conduct,” Rhode said. “She probably had a pretty good evidentiary record.”

Rhode continued: