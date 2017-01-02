Billie Lourd Breaks Silence Post-Deaths Of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds

Instinct Staff | January 2, 2017

24-year-old Scream Queens star Billie Lourd broke her silence on Instagram following the deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds. 

Lourd posted:

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” Lourd wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Stay strong, Billie! 

Comments

My heart goes out to her. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were two of the finest women, actresses and activists on Earth. Now the world is a little less witty.

