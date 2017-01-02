Billie Lourd Breaks Silence Post-Deaths Of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds
Instinct Staff | January 2, 2017
24-year-old Scream Queens star Billie Lourd broke her silence on Instagram following the deaths of her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds.
Lourd posted:
“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” Lourd wrote. “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”
Stay strong, Billie!
