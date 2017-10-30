Billy Eichner, Rose McGowan Call Out Kevin Spacey's Apology To Anthony Rapp

Photo: Instagram, Netflix (Composite)

Last night, actor Anthony Rapp publicly alleged that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14-years-old.

Following the allegation, Spacey took to social media to apologize to Rapp, and to publicly come out as gay.

But some celebrities questioned Spacey's choice to come out while apologizing.

On Twitter, Billy Eichner shared:

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Eichner also retweeted:

Kevin Spacey willfully harmed a child and then turned and painted a target on the Gay community’s back- like the coward he apparently is — Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) October 30, 2017

Perfect response to what Kevin Spacey has done. pic.twitter.com/NOxUfSPVKm — Jack Runyan (@JackDRunyan) October 30, 2017

Rose McGowan also had much to say on the subject.

Dear fellow media: Keep focus on #AnthonyRapp BE THE VICTIM'S VOICE. Help us level the playing field. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Gay = Gay Predator = Predator — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Dan Savage also chimed in, with: