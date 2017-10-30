Billy Eichner, Rose McGowan Call Out Kevin Spacey's Apology To Anthony Rapp

Instinct Staff | October 30, 2017

Photo: Instagram, Netflix (Composite) 

Last night, actor Anthony Rapp publicly alleged that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14-years-old.

Following the allegation, Spacey took to social media to apologize to Rapp, and to publicly come out as gay.

 

A post shared by Kevin Spacey (@kevinspacey) on

But some celebrities questioned Spacey's choice to come out while apologizing.

On Twitter, Billy Eichner shared:

 

 

Eichner also retweeted:

 

 

Rose McGowan also had much to say on the subject.

 

 

 

 

Dan Savage also chimed in, with:

 

 

 

This Months Top Posts

RuPaul Wants A 'Winners' Season Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Bromans Star Claims To Have Largest Endowment On RealityTV