Billy Eichner, Rose McGowan Call Out Kevin Spacey's Apology To Anthony Rapp
Instinct Staff | October 30, 2017
Photo: Instagram, Netflix (Composite)
Last night, actor Anthony Rapp publicly alleged that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was 14-years-old.
Following the allegation, Spacey took to social media to apologize to Rapp, and to publicly come out as gay.
But some celebrities questioned Spacey's choice to come out while apologizing.
On Twitter, Billy Eichner shared:
Eichner also retweeted:
Rose McGowan also had much to say on the subject.
Dan Savage also chimed in, with:
