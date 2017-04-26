Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen Join 'The Lion King' As Pumbaa & Timon

The cast of Jon Favreau's live-action version of The Lion King continues to grow and these latest cast additions look very promising!

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are reportedly thisclose to taking on the roles of Pumbaa and Timon!

TheWrap's Matt Donnelly reports:

The comedy stars are both in final negotiations to join Jon Favreau’s live-action take on “The Lion King,” two individuals familiar with the project told TheWrap. Rogen will voice the role of warthog Pumbaa, and Eichner will tackle meerkat Timon. The characters are responsible for one of the most memorable songs in the original animated film — an upbeat number centered on the Swahili phrase “hakuna matata,” which translates to “no worries.” The roles were originated by Nathan Lane.

Donald Glover is slated to portray Simba, with James Earl Jones set to reprise his role as Mufasa.

Thoughts on the Eichner/Rogen casting news?

