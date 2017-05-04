Biographer: President Obama Considered Gay Relationship In His College Days

Pulitzer Prize winning biographer David J. Garrow claims in his new Barack Obama biography, that the President considered pursuing a same-sex relationship in college.

(Who knows if this is true or not, but who *didn't* consider a same-sex relationship in college??)

From The Daily Mail:

Writing about the former president's two years at Occidental College in Los Angeles, author David J. Garrow discloses in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama the close relationship Obama had with assistant professor Lawrence Goldyn.

'Goldyn made a huge impact on Barry Obama,' Garrow writes. 'Almost a quarter century later, asked about his understanding of gay issues, Obama enthusiastically said, "my favorite professor my first year in college was one of the first openly gay people that I knew…He was a terrific guy." with whom Obama developed a 'friendship beyond the classroom.'

It was the winter of 1980 when Obama took a political science course at Occidental taught by the openly gay professor, a 1973 graduate of Reed College in Oregon with a PhD from Stanford.

To say that Goldyn was out 'would be an understatement,' a fellow student at the college told Garrow. Goldyn was 'funny, engaging' and 'wore these really right bright yellow pants and open-toed sandals.'

Goldyn was one of the first gay people that Obama knew and Obama said the 'strong friendship that developed helped to educate me.'

Goldyn would remember that Obama was not fearful of being associated with him.

Three years later, writes the author, 'Obama wrote somewhat elusively to his first intimate girlfriend that he had thought about and considered gayness but ultimately decided that a same-sex relationship would be less challenging and demanding than developing one with the opposite sex.'