Bisexuals At Higher Risk For Mental Health Issues. LGT and Straight People May Be To Blame

We as members of the LGBT community face higher rates of mental health issues than our straight counterparts. The American University study surveyed 503 bisexual adults ranging in age from 18 to 64 to hone in on their unique minority stressors and the effects they have on mental health.
“We know that social stigma within both straight and queer spaces contributes to bi people having low rates of coming out, so seeing loneliness pointed out as a factor that aggravates mental health issues, unfortunately, fits with that data,” said Ellyn Ruthstrom, executive director of SpeakOUT Boston and a former board member of the Bisexual Resource Center.
“Anecdotally, when I meet bi people around the country, one of the first things they mention is their lack of safe space to be comfortably out and a lack of bi-specific community resources to alleviate their stress and loneliness. More LGBTQ organizations need to be providing bi-specific services that can help alleviate these stressors and enable bi folks to feel supported by their own community,” Ruthstrom added. - NBCnews.com
What do you think? Do we discriminate against bisexuals? I do not think we discriminate as much toward bisexual women as wel do bisexual men, but that might be just my perspective as a gay male. And so many of our sex apps out there let us choose to be bi and looking for bi, for it is almost a fetish to be with a bisexual man. My longest and best sexual relationship was with a bisexual man. It never escalated to the dating scene since it was clear that was something he didn't want.
Returning to my engagement party conversation, I recall me saying to Jay, "Why is bisexuality so wrong? I mean some use the bisexuality quantifier as a label for their transitioning to gay and lesbian, some use it during their experimental days, while others just clearly like both sides of the fence. We know what we like, why can't we respect what they are telling us they like?"
And I think that is why many bisexuals do not come out. Did you know you were gay before you came out? Or did you just come out as jay at the second you knew you were gay? I've never been in someone else's brain, but I'm thinking the coming out process is similar for bisexuals, usually long, often filled with self-doubt, second guessing, and fear. We need to realize that coming out and into the world is a similar emotional rollercoaster. We LGT members of the rainbow community need to stop second guessing the motives and beliefs of our Bs and support them just like we wanted to be supported when we busted out from behind those closet doors.
h/t: NBCnews.com , theculturetrip.com
