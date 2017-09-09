Bisexuals At Higher Risk For Mental Health Issues. LGT and Straight People May Be To Blame

I work in a great environment, full of people of varying beliefs, sexuality, social backgrounds, spirituality, and even lack there of. I've never really come out and said I was gay, but I've told them my part time job was with an LGBT lifestyles magazine, they knew I attended Tel Aviv Pride and spent a week in Israel, and so on. So I've never said the words, but they're smart people and can put two and two together.

It's okay to be gay at my place of employment. It's okay to be a lesbian as well, we have a couple of them working in my immediate department. But what about bisexual?

If you stack up all the popular bisexual coming out stories next to the stories of people coming out as gay or lesbian, there is no real comparison. Coming out as bisexual is different than proclaiming you play for one non-heterosexual team. There's still a stigma about bisexuals, but who is that coming from?

Before I attended a Jewish coworker's engagement party last week, a first for me, I was told by the bride-to-be not to approach or touch any of the women there, but they could come and talk to me if they chose. I respected that, different culture, different beliefs. No problem. There were other coworkers there that were not Jewish so we hung out together most of the night, but still mingled. One of the guys, we'll call him Jay, is understanding of my lifestyle and doesn't seem to judge me. I don't judge him and respect his beliefs when he bows his head in prayer before every meal. We're an eclectic group and I think that is why we work so well together.

Some how Jay (straight) and I found ourselves discussing one of my more recent posts which then developed into the topic of bisexuality. He stopped the conversation and with a "now wait" statement. In so many words, he proclaimed and questioned that "Isn't bisexuality, taboo, looked down upon, and not really respected?" he then added, "It's like people trying to have the best of both worlds and not choosing."

As I drove home, I revisited the conversation in my head and a question arose. Was Jay stating that bisexuality is believed to be a lie on his straight side of the fence or was he saying that as a straight man, he believes the LGBT community does not accept bisexuals? If he had read a recent post from NBC News and theculturetrip.com, he would think the latter.

Bisexual people are at higher risk for mental health issues, according to a new study. And gay, lesbian, trans, and straight people may be to blame. - theculturetrip.com NBC news reports that what bisexual people are facing is "double discrimination” and loneliness which leads to “higher risk for poor mental health outcomes,” according to a recent study out of American University. "Bisexual people are often invisible, rejected, invalidated [and] stigmatized in the heterosexual community as well as the traditional LGBTQ communities,” Ethan Mereish, an assistant professor at American University and the study’s lead author, told NBC News. “Given that isolation and discrimination, bi people might be experiencing increase factors that might make them more lonely or isolated.” - NBCnews.com