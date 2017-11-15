Blake Shelton Named People's Sexiest Man Alive, Twitter Reacts

PEOPLE Magazine has announced Blake Shelton as their "sexiest man alive' for 2017.

Wowed by the honor, The Voice star said he couldn't wait to share the news with co-judge and Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine.

He told PEOPLE:

"I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about."

Watch how Levine responds to the news:

On Twitter, friends and loved ones celebrated with Shelton.

Hey @blakeshelton ... take it from me ... humble only gets you so far. Milk the sexy status for ALL it’s worth. The reign goes all too quickly. Just ask @VancityReynolds @people — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 15, 2017

Others, however, were a little perplexed by the news:

please investigate blake shelton being named sexiest man alive @jeffsessions this needs federal attention, i fear there was tampering from the kremlin to make this happen — Calvin (@calvinstowell) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton named sexiest man... Is it because Idris Elba is a mythical being that he wasn't nominated? pic.twitter.com/L84T5vWLO9 — QueerGhostFungus (@ChaoticBeauty26) November 15, 2017

Are straight women okay?? Because I know gay men didn't name Blake Shelton sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/uLzrEni1S9 — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) November 15, 2017

