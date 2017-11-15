Blake Shelton Named People's Sexiest Man Alive, Twitter Reacts
Instinct Staff | November 15, 2017
PEOPLE Magazine has announced Blake Shelton as their "sexiest man alive' for 2017.
Wowed by the honor, The Voice star said he couldn't wait to share the news with co-judge and Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine.
He told PEOPLE:
"I can't wait to shove this up Adam's ass. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about."
Watch how Levine responds to the news:
On Twitter, friends and loved ones celebrated with Shelton.
Others, however, were a little perplexed by the news:
What do you think about the news? Let us know in the comments!
Comments