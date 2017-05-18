Blue Jays Player Kevin Pillar Calls Atlanta Braves Pitcher "F*ggot" After Striking Out

Toronto Blue Jays player Kevin Pillar called Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte a "faggot" after being on the receiving end of a strikeout.

He's now being investigated by Major League Baseball.

Pillar has acknowledged his mistake according to video from Sportsnet.ca; he says:

"It just stems from a little frustration in myself and, just the way the series has been going. It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for, it's part of the game. I'm a competitive guy and, you know, heat of the moment. Obviously I'm gonna do whatever I gotta do to reach out and apologize and let him know that he didn't do anything wrong and it was all on me. Obviously, something to learn from. Something to move on from and don't let it define me."