Toronto Blue Jays player Kevin Pillar has been suspended for two games after calling Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte a faggot after striking out.

Pillar and the Blue Jays issued apologies on Twitter:

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays.

