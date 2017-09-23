A Body Painter Made This Beautiful Tom of Finland-esque Design

Photo by Michael Meijia

“Skin Wars” Season Three contestant Michael Mejia loves to share his beautiful body paint artwork with the rest of the world, and we should all thank him for it.

His latest work was this hot Tom of Finland-esque workup that’s all about the masculine male physique.

Here’s the original concept art:

And here’s the real thing:

Think its cool? No? Well, check out a few more of his “bodies of work” and then come back to us.

A post shared by ᴹ ᴵ ᶜ ᴴ ᴬ ᴱ ᴸ ᴹ ᴱ ᴶ ᴵ ᴬ (@michaelmejiaart) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

A post shared by ᴹ ᴵ ᶜ ᴴ ᴬ ᴱ ᴸ ᴹ ᴱ ᴶ ᴵ ᴬ (@michaelmejiaart) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

A post shared by ᴹ ᴵ ᶜ ᴴ ᴬ ᴱ ᴸ ᴹ ᴱ ᴶ ᴵ ᴬ (@michaelmejiaart) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

h/t: Queerty