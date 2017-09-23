A Body Painter Made This Beautiful Tom of Finland-esque Design

Instinct Staff | September 23, 2017
Tom of Finland Art Artist Instagram

Photo by Michael Meijia

“Skin Wars” Season Three contestant Michael Mejia loves to share his beautiful body paint artwork with the rest of the world, and we should all thank him for it.

His latest work was this hot Tom of Finland-esque workup that’s all about the masculine male physique.

Here’s the original concept art:

 

What will you be for holloween? Now taking bookings! #tomoffinland inspired 100% body paint by yours truly on @anthony.mcdonough and @christopher.glebatsas Photo by legendary @mikeruizone Who wants to be a Tom of Finland drawing for Halloween?!?!?!

A post shared by ᴹ ᴵ ᶜ ᴴ ᴬ ᴱ ᴸ ᴹ ᴱ ᴶ ᴵ ᴬ (@michaelmejiaart) on

And here’s the real thing:

 

What will you be for Halloween? Tag someone that would get body painted! Now taking bookings! Email mejiamichael@live.com 100% #tomoffinland body paint by yours truly on @anthony.mcdonough and @christopher.glebatsas Behind the scenes with legendary @mikeruizone Who wants to be a Tom of Finland drawing for Halloween?!?!?!

A post shared by ᴹ ᴵ ᶜ ᴴ ᴬ ᴱ ᴸ ᴹ ᴱ ᴶ ᴵ ᴬ (@michaelmejiaart) on

Think its cool? No? Well, check out a few more of his “bodies of work” and then come back to us.

 

I love when art is meaningful and is more profound than just a decorative design. My models uncle is battling cancer and he always referred to her as Angel. I was able to give her the wings he's always seen her with so he can carry this image with him along his journey. I lost an uncle to cancer and I know how difficult it is, my prayers go to all of you who are fighting! Stay strong! Stay together! Love amongst all. Model @adriennez_in_nyc Photo and body art: @michaelmejiaart

A post shared by ᴹ ᴵ ᶜ ᴴ ᴬ ᴱ ᴸ ᴹ ᴱ ᴶ ᴵ ᴬ (@michaelmejiaart) on

h/t: Queerty