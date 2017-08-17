Bonnie Tyler To Perform 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' During Solar Eclipse!

Bonnie Tyler Will Perform 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart' During Solar Eclipse!

We Really Need Her Tonight!

How excited are you for the Solar Eclipse happening THIS Monday, August 21st?!

If you haven't heard, the sun will be hidden by the eclipse for about two minutes. Although the entire ordeal will last for about two hours.

But, seriously, do not look at the sun. Your eyes will nearly MELT!

What you can watch, however, is Bonnie Tyler singing her hit jam 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart'!

Backed by Joe Jonas' band, DNCE, Tyler will perform the song on a cruise ship heading through the Royal Caribbean.

According to Today, you'll be able to watch the event LIVE!

Tyler spoke with Today and informed them she isn't worried about the Eclipse or ship distracting her from this once in a lifetime moment.