Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand: "No Question" NHL Players Would Accept Gay Teammate

Boston Bruins player Brad Marchand spoke to ESPN regarding a December tweet he posted chastising a Twitter user for their use of anti-gay slurs. He also discussed whether an openly gay player would be accepted on a professional hockey team.

Here's the aforementioned tweet:

From ESPN:

ESPN.com: You were lauded by people in the LGBT community because of the tweet. What does that mean to you?

Marchand: I want to stand up for what I believe in, and I don't think it's right when people say things or bash people because of their sexual orientation. I have friends who are in gay relationships, and I don't think it's right for people to be against that. Everyone is allowed to find love whatever way that is, so I felt like that was a time to say something, especially nowadays. We're in 2017, and things are a lot different than they were 100 years ago. We're all evolving to be equal, and that's the way things should be.

ESPN.com: How accepting will players be when a professional hockey player comes out?

Marchand: Guys would accept that, no question. We're a team in the [dressing] room and a family. It doesn't matter what different beliefs guys have, or where they come from, or whatever the case may be. Guys would accept it. Again, in the room we're a family. That's the way it is on a hockey team, and that's the way it will always be.