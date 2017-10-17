The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Returns For More Screams

Just in time for All Hallow’s Eve, the Boulet Brothers are back with Season 2 of their dreadful drag show Dragula. Last season we met a group of drag monster queens who competed to snatch the creepy crown and be dubbed the World’s First Drag Supermonster. Like every other reality competition show throats were slashed and Vander Von Odd took home the crown.

Now that the Boulet Brothers are back to look for the next Drag Supermonster, Dragula is sure to raise hell and send you screaming as these sexy bitch goblins battle it out to be the most haunting beauty in the crypt—oh, and there WILL be blood!

You can catch Dragula Season 2 when it premieres on October 31st on OutTV and on World of Wonder via YouTube.com/WOWpresents

Here’s a sneak peek Season 2 of Dragula: