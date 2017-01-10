Boy George Is New Face Of Dior Homme Campaign

Dior Homme has tapped Boy George as one of the faces of its new 2017 campaign!

Dior Homme creative director Kris Van Assche tells Women's Wear Daily:

“I really tried to translate what I think Dior Homme is right now. It’s about music, it’s about cinema, it’s about fashion…It’s about a certain memory I have of the Eighties that remains very much relevant for 2017,” said Van Assche. “Boy George, when I was a kid, was one of the first to have this message about difference being okay; he was such a major influence on my generation. That idea of freedom and being a rebel – which he still is – is really something that has stayed with me.”