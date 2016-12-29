Boy Gets The Nastiest Cut Of All. Laser Circumcision Error Takes Off The End Of His Penis.

Any bad reports about something happening to another man's junk, just makes us squirm. I passed on a story about how Dennis Rodman supposedly broke his penis two different times. Dennis, you kray kray. Were his stories real? We may never (want to) know, but unfortunately, this story out of South East Asia is true.

During a routine circumcision, a 10-year old boy had his penis severed. What do they mean severed? Well the head of his penis was cut off.

See when there are technological advances, especially ones involving lasers near the penis, we need to think twice.

Just the tip was lobbed off at a clinic in Taman Cheras Utama using a laser scalpel. The boy was then rushed to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital, and then he was referred to to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for surgery in order to reattach the head of his penis. I'm sorry, if a part of me was cut off, especially THAT part, I would want the doctors coming to me instead of bouncing around from hospital to hospital.

What is a father to do but hope for the best and have the police brought into the incident.

IF you've made it this far, exhale. Apparently the story is real and as far as we know, the boy is doing fine.

Let's back of the lasers boys. They're fun to play with, but we'd like to keep natures original man toy intact.

h/t: thestar.com, menshealth.com