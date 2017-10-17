Boy Tortured, Killed By His Mom's Boyfriend Who Thought The Boy Was Gay, Prosecutor Alleges

Photo: Facebook

A man has been accused of torturing his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to death because he thought the child was gay, prosecutors allege.

Isauro Aguirre was charged with the capital murder of Gabriel Fernandez.

Prosecutors argue that Aguirre's alleged torture and beatings led to the young boy's death in Palmdale, California (north of Los Angeles) in May 2013.

From ABC7:

Prosecutors said the little boy suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and burns. They said the child was shot with a BB gun and also bound and forced to sleep in a cabinet while his brothers and sisters watched. "The defendant admitted that he hit Gabriel harder than he hit anyone else. He admitted hitting him 10 times in the head. This is a 6-foot-2, 270-pound man. (He hit him) 20 times in the body. He admitted that he lost count," said Jonathan Hatami, deputy district attorney.

According to KTLA5, Aguirre's attorney said his client admits to causing injury to the boy's body, but only after he "exploded in rage after Gabriel told his mom to leave her boyfriend."

Photo: Isauro Aguirre, Pearl Fernandez

The boy's mother, Pearl Fernandez, will also face trial for her alleged role in her son's death.

The report continues: