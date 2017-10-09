Brazilian Actor Juliano Cazarré Gets Naked In 'Neon Bull'

Brazilian actor/writer/director Juliano Cazarré recently appeared in the award winning film, Boi Neon (Neon Bull).

According to IMDB, the film follows Cazarré's character Iremar, a rodeo worker who transports animals, but dreams of working in the clothing industry.

An unusual premise, but as we said, the film has won numerous awards.

But even if you don't see it, you may care to know that the handsome actor gets naked in the film.

Click HERE for NSFW photos.

And click HERE for more.

