Entrepreneur, (and former beau to esteemed designer Marc Jacobs), Lorenzo Martone is one handsome and furry hunk!

Martone poses in a gorgeous series of photos, photographed in St. Barths, by his super-hot boyfriend, Rhiyen Sharp, for OhLaLa Magazine.

And get a load of that see-through mesh speedo in the last photo!

H/T: OhLaLa