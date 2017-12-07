BREAKING! Australia Officially Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage!

Historic news for the LGBTQ community and its supporters in Australia- gay marriage is officially legalized! Congratulations!

Less than a month after the people of Australia voted yes on same-sex marriage, their parliament followed suit and voted in favor of legalizing it after hours of debate and emotional speeches at Parliament House in Canberra.

"This is Australia: Fair, diverse, loving and filled with respect for everyone," said an ecstatic Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, as he introduced the bill for a final vote. "This is a great day, it belongs to every Australian."

What's even better, the bill passed in its third reading with only four members of parliament in opposition of it being legalized.

The country is now the 24th in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. Per CNN, Australia's first same-sex weddings will not take place until at least January, however, due to a longstanding requirement for all Australian couples to provide a full month's notice of their intention to get married.

Here is the official moment when same-sex became legalized in Australia. Congratulations to all our Aussie friends!

And here's some more celebration:

Public gallery erupts into chorus of 'I Am Australian' after Parliament votes to legalise same-sex marriage #auspol #SSM pic.twitter.com/uuoePCJamD — ABC News (@abcnews) December 7, 2017