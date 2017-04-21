Breaking Bad Star Says, 'Gay Guys Should Try P*ssy First,' 'Lesbians Should Try A D*ck Out'

Comic and Breaking Bad star Lavell Crawford has landed in hot water after making insensitive, homophobic remarks.

Speaking of the gay community to VLAD TV, Crawford let loose, and said:

"No matter how much they’re getting accepted, it’s still f*cking weird. "Now they’re trying to get their own bathrooms and sh*t [even though] it’s still not the norm."

Lavell Crawford appeared on the AMC series, Breaking Bad.

He shockingly then insisted that he isn't homophobic:

"I don’t got nothing against gay people because strange enough, my father’s gay."

He then proceeded to say:

“Every guy who’s gay, that’s a woman out there for him, he just must need to date a stronger woman, or a bodybuilder or somebody more butch. “I always see women with a chick, they got on the same outfit I got on. What the f**k is that about? “Why you dating somebody who looks like me? You could be dating who’s got all the equipment!”

He added:

“We gotta teach their kids how to be men and women before we try gay and lesbian and sh*t, because that s**t is just redundant. “At 25 I think you can be gay. If you decide you want to be gay at 25, that’s fine. But try p***y for the first years – try p***y out. “Young ladies, try a d**k out. You’re gonna find a good d**k out there, try one!”

Crawford also spoke about his father, who came out as gay, 20 years after he, "ran off."

"When he came back into out lives, we found out he was gay. I didn’t know how to react at first. And then I didn’t know if it was hereditary and I was gonna have a gay switch go on."

His father, who had married a man, died just a few years ago.

“He married a white man… and I’m asking questions, what should I call him, step-dad or step-mom? I said, which one is the man? I wanted to know!”

Watch:

Crawford later tweeted:

Look I apologize but I have right to my feelings and opinions free thought is still here but I'm sorry and ... https://t.co/QG0SycDzHP — Lavell Crawford (@Lavellthacomic) April 19, 2017

H/T: Gay Star News