Breaking Bad Star Says, 'Gay Guys Should Try P*ssy First,' 'Lesbians Should Try A D*ck Out'
Comic and Breaking Bad star Lavell Crawford has landed in hot water after making insensitive, homophobic remarks.
Speaking of the gay community to VLAD TV, Crawford let loose, and said:
"No matter how much they’re getting accepted, it’s still f*cking weird.
"Now they’re trying to get their own bathrooms and sh*t [even though] it’s still not the norm."
Lavell Crawford appeared on the AMC series, Breaking Bad.
He shockingly then insisted that he isn't homophobic:
"I don’t got nothing against gay people because strange enough, my father’s gay."
He then proceeded to say:
“Every guy who’s gay, that’s a woman out there for him, he just must need to date a stronger woman, or a bodybuilder or somebody more butch.
“I always see women with a chick, they got on the same outfit I got on. What the f**k is that about?
“Why you dating somebody who looks like me? You could be dating who’s got all the equipment!”
He added:
“We gotta teach their kids how to be men and women before we try gay and lesbian and sh*t, because that s**t is just redundant.
“At 25 I think you can be gay. If you decide you want to be gay at 25, that’s fine. But try p***y for the first years – try p***y out.
“Young ladies, try a d**k out. You’re gonna find a good d**k out there, try one!”
Crawford also spoke about his father, who came out as gay, 20 years after he, "ran off."
"When he came back into out lives, we found out he was gay. I didn’t know how to react at first. And then I didn’t know if it was hereditary and I was gonna have a gay switch go on."
His father, who had married a man, died just a few years ago.
“He married a white man… and I’m asking questions, what should I call him, step-dad or step-mom? I said, which one is the man? I wanted to know!”
Crawford later tweeted:
Please excuse my frankness in my comment, but this man has got me heated.
I realized that I had feelings for boys at a very young age - I was 7. I didn't KNOW what gay meant until a couple years later. Growing up in a family of truck drivers, I knew right away that it wasn't normal. So I prayed to change every night. When the pipes started filling with steam, I intentionally tried to think of women when releasing pressure.
I was confused. I was scared. I thought something was wrong with me, and I couldn't figure out how to fix it. This lasted a DECADE! Trying to actively think different, to refuse who I was inside.
I'm sorry ladies that are reading this, but the idea of doing things with a vagina absolutely disgusts me. I imagine it's the same type of feelings a Lesbian has regarding doing thing with a man. That heterosexuals feel about doing things with the same gender. It feels inherently wrong, makes me incredibly uncomfortable, and - guess what - I can't stay in the mood when I feel like that.
Sex isn't like trying a new flavor of ice cream, or test driving a new car. It's not just physical, it's got a lot to do with how you feel. This man needs to learn to shut his god damn mouth, and listen to people. Talk to them. Learn from them, and attempt to understand their point of view.
I pray to the Gods that children don't listen to him and take his words seriously, though being a celebrity there's a very real chance they will. His words could really do someone harm emotionally.
