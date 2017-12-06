BREAKING! 'The Silence Breakers' Are Time's Person of the Year for 2017!

Time Magazine unveiled who they chose for it's Person of the Year for 2017, and it isn't Donald Trump.

The Silence Breakers are TIME's Person of the Year 2017. Photographs and cover composite by Billy & Hells for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign. #TIMEPOY A post shared by TIME (@time) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:35am PST

Being heralded as "The voices that launched a movement", the historic magazine has named "The Silence Breakers" as their Person of the Year. These are women who were brave enough to talk about their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault with powerful men in the industry, and sparked a massive #metoo campaign in order for other women and men to open up the conversation as well.

Some of the women featured include actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, social activist Tarana Burke, singer Taylor Swift, corporate lobbyist Adama Iwu, worker Isabel Pascual and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler.

Donald Trump was the runner-up for Person of the Year. Chinese President Xi Jinping came in third.

What are your thoughts on their decision?