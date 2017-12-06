BREAKING! 'The Silence Breakers' Are Time's Person of the Year for 2017!

Instinct Staff | December 6, 2017

Time Magazine unveiled who they chose for it's Person of the Year for 2017, and it isn't Donald Trump

 

The Silence Breakers are TIME's Person of the Year 2017. Photographs and cover composite by Billy & Hells for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign. #TIMEPOY



Being heralded as "The voices that launched a movement", the historic magazine has named "The Silence Breakers" as their Person of the Year.  These are women who were brave enough to talk about their own experiences with sexual harassment and assault with powerful men in the industry, and sparked a massive #metoo campaign in order for other women and men to open up the conversation as well.

 

Rose McGowan reached a settlement with producer Harvey Weinstein in 1997 after accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. McGowan’s decision to speak to the press this year helped expose Weinstein as a serial harasser. "The number of people sharing their stories with me is so intense, especially since all of this is incredibly triggering for me as well. People forget a lot that there’s a human behind this, someone who is very hurt. But that’s O.K. It fuels my fire. They really f-cked with the wrong person." (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non­consensual sex.) @rosemcgowan is among the Silence Breakers, TIME's Person of the Year. Read the full story on TIME.com. Photograph by Billy & Hells for TIME. #TIMEPOY



Some of the women featured include actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, social activist Tarana Burke, singer Taylor Swift, corporate lobbyist Adama Iwu, worker Isabel Pascual and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler.

Donald Trump was the runner-up for Person of the Year. Chinese President Xi Jinping came in third.

What are your thoughts on their decision

 

