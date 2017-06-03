Breaking: Van Runs Into Crowd on London Bridge

England has been attacked again.

Early reports are coming in that a van went wild, hit several pedestrians on the London Bridge, and men got out to begin stabbing people in the crowd.

The BBC reported that:

Police are responding to reports that a van has hit a number of pedestrians on London Bridge in central London. Witnesses have said that armed officers are understood to be at the scene after a white van mounted the pavement before driving into people. The Metropolitan Police say they are dealing with an incident on the bridge. Transport for London said the bridge has been closed in both directions due to a “major police incident”. Bus routes were being diverted. BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the incident, said the van was driven by a male driver and was “probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour”. The van, which was travelling from the direction of central London, headed towards the south side of the river.

Other witnesses who spoke to BBC news were Will Orton and Joe Dillon.

Will Orton was at a nearby pub when the incident occured. He recalled:

Lots of people came running inside, we didn’t really know what was going on. “We thought maybe there was a fight or something outside. And then there were almost hundreds of people coming inside. “The bouncers did a really good job, they shut the doors and locked everyone in,” he added. “There was panic – it seemed like it was literally outside the door. “People were coming inside and saying they had witnessed people being stabbed. “It seemed like it was happening immediately outside the entrance.”

In addition, Joe Dillon, was standing by the London Bridge when things took place,

“I heard many gunshots and I heard people running away, Police officers were shouting: ‘Get out of here, you need to go!’ I heard at least eight rounds of gunshots, but I’m not sure who was shooting. When I arrived a second after I had heard the screams and the shots, I saw five or six officers running toward the van.”

Right now, police and reporters are stating that the van was actually the first in what was at least two separate terrorist attacks. The second being an attack at the nearby Butter Market where stabbings occurred and armed men attacked a restaurant.

Due to this, London is currently in a panic as buildings, businesses, and even hospitals are on lockdown as people fear at least one attacker is still on the loose.

Immediate reaction may think of a connection to the earlier bombing in Manchester, but, again, this is a developing story.

If you want to get information as quick and as recent as possible, check out live coverage of it at places like the video down below. And of course, we at Instinct Magazine will keep you up to date.