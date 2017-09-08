Brian Austin Green Responds To Trolls Who Mock His Son For Wearing Dresses

Instinct Staff | September 8, 2017

In a new interview with Hollywood Pipeline, actor Brian Austin Green (Desperate Housewives, Beverly Hills: 90210) responds to trolls who criticize his four year old son Noah, for wearing dresses.

He says:

"My son, he's four, and I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses.

"To them I say, you know, I don't care. 

"He's four, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.

"And's it's dresses, or goggles, slippers, or whatever."

He continues:

"I feel like at four, five...that's a time when he should be having fun."

"He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome."

"Good on him, you know?"

Noah is one of Green's four sons, three of whom he had with his wife, actress Megan Fox.

Absolutely nothing wrong with that. Noah can decide for himself. 

