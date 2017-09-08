Brian Austin Green Responds To Trolls Who Mock His Son For Wearing Dresses
Instinct Staff | September 8, 2017
In a new interview with Hollywood Pipeline, actor Brian Austin Green (Desperate Housewives, Beverly Hills: 90210) responds to trolls who criticize his four year old son Noah, for wearing dresses.
He says:
"My son, he's four, and I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses.
"To them I say, you know, I don't care.
"He's four, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.
"And's it's dresses, or goggles, slippers, or whatever."
He continues:
"I feel like at four, five...that's a time when he should be having fun."
"He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, awesome."
"Good on him, you know?"
Noah is one of Green's four sons, three of whom he had with his wife, actress Megan Fox.
Comments