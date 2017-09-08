Brian Austin Green Responds To Trolls Who Mock His Son For Wearing Dresses

In a new interview with Hollywood Pipeline, actor Brian Austin Green (Desperate Housewives, Beverly Hills: 90210) responds to trolls who criticize his four year old son Noah, for wearing dresses.

He says:

"My son, he's four, and I've heard from some people that they don't agree with him wearing dresses.

"To them I say, you know, I don't care.

"He's four, and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it.

"And's it's dresses, or goggles, slippers, or whatever."