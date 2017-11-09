Brian Justin Crum Shows His 'Wild Side' With New Single

2016 America’s Got Talent Finalist Brian Justin Crum left the audience speechless on numerous occasions and his performances got some very well-deserved standing ovations from the judges. The vocal powerhouse stunned with performances of covers such as Radiohead’s Creep and Queen’s Somebody to Love.

The singer who hails from San Diego, CA definitely made an impact on the competition with his backstory of struggle with sexuality and identity. Ultimately, Crum came in 2nd place to sweetheart Grace Vanderwaal—I mean, who can compete with an adorable little girl? As hot and talented as Brian Justin Crum is, we knew America’s Got Talent wouldn’t be the last we saw of him.

Now, Brian Justin Crum is showing us what he’s really made of with a brand-spanking-new single Wild Side. The singer-songwriter worked with producer Frankmusik on this single which according to the official press release “is a celebration of exploration of sexuality, sensuality and consensual submissiveness, a side that fans of the America’s Got Talent alum have not yet seen.”

Brian shares:

It’s important for me as an artist that I share all parts of myself without shame. My fans have seen my vulnerable side, but I am ready for them to see more of me now. It is important that we acknowledge how far we have come from the archaic time when LGBTQ people were sent to mental hospitals and psychiatric wards to find a cure for their ‘sickness,’ but we still have so far to go. We need to have a healthy attitude towards consensual sex amongst partners. I hope this song opens up that dialogue so members of the LGBTQ community no longer feel shame for their sexual expression.

The song is haunting, dark, sexy and will make you feel all kinds of emotions with its depiction of vintage footage juxtaposed with imagery of S&M and bondage. And Brian is looking as fine as ever!

Check out the video for Wild Side here:

You can buy/stream the new single here: http://smarturl.it/BJCWildSide

And just for funzies, here’s Brian showing us more of his wild side.

I've missed you guys! Happy Friday! How's everyone doing!!??? A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Get out of my head. A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT