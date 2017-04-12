Brit Boyband Star George Shelley Grabs A Handful Of His New Model Boyfriend

Former Britpop Boyband star George Shelley went public with his new beau in a cheeky Instagram snap.

The former Union J singer, and his handsome model boyfriend Matthew Holehouse, are enjoying a nice holiday in Costa Rica.

Check out the photos:

Cheeky.. A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Just woke up in a tree house A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Sexiiii A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

JANUARY // taken from my calendar which you can get here... http://bit.ly/GetMeGeorgeShelley @CHILLIMEDIA ©Jenny Brough / Chilli Media A post shared by George Shelley (@georgeshelley) on Dec 10, 2016 at 7:44am PST

WHY IS WINTER SO LONG I FEEL LIKE JON SNOW . @catnorrisx u r my sunshite A post shared by Matthew Holehouse (@__mholehouse__) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:11am PST

Last year, the 23-year-old X Factor star came out.

He said:

“I’ve been reading a lot of speculation online about whether I’m gay, or straight, or bi, and it’s all these labels; it’s a little bit old-fashioned, and this is why I’m not going to label it myself, because it’s not something I feel like I can. “I’ve had girlfriends, that I’ve loved… but I’ve also had boyfriends. “I just want to know that whether I decide to be with a boy or a girl next, it’s because I love them, and it shouldn’t be a big deal. I don’t want to make a big thing out of it when it happens, and I don’t want to be scared anymore. I don’t want to feel like I can’t be myself because I’m worried about what people might be saying about me, or the label stuff."

