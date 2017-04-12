Brit Boyband Star George Shelley Grabs A Handful Of His New Model Boyfriend

Instinct Staff | April 12, 2017

Former Britpop Boyband star George Shelley went public with his new beau in a cheeky Instagram snap.

The former Union J singer, and his handsome model boyfriend Matthew Holehouse, are enjoying a nice holiday in Costa Rica.

Check out the photos:

 

 

Cheeky..

Just woke up in a tree house

Sexiiii

WHY IS WINTER SO LONG I FEEL LIKE JON SNOW . @catnorrisx u r my sunshite

Last year, the 23-year-old X Factor star came out.

He said:

“I’ve been reading a lot of speculation online about whether I’m gay, or straight, or bi, and it’s all these labels; it’s a little bit old-fashioned, and this is why I’m not going to label it myself, because it’s not something I feel like I can.

“I’ve had girlfriends, that I’ve loved… but I’ve also had boyfriends.

“I just want to know that whether I decide to be with a boy or a girl next, it’s because I love them, and it shouldn’t be a big deal. I don’t want to make a big thing out of it when it happens, and I don’t want to be scared anymore. I don’t want to feel like I can’t be myself because I’m worried about what people might be saying about me, or the label stuff."

H/T: Gay Star News