Brit Pop Star Will Young Has Sent His D*ck Pic To So Many Men, He's 'Amazed It's Not Famous'

Out gay singer Will Young is honestly shocked his dick pic isn't famous, according to Gay Star News.

While doing press for the new book, "Good As You," which chronicles LGBT life and history in the UK, the British singer-songwriter admitted the bar and club scene isn't his thing.

He prefers Grindr and Tinder.

Will said:

"I’m amazed that, given the amount of people I’ve sent pictures of my cock to, that it’s not become famous, too. Maybe there’s just not enough interest in it?"

He added:

"I’m partly offended…God knows why it’s not out there somewhere."

Will also said he couldn't imagine a career in which he'd have remained in the closet.

"I don’t think I could have sustained a career that long without coming out at the start,’ he said. ‘For one thing, that lie would have sent me loopy. Can you imagine?"

He added:

"I always said that if there is a kind of people who wouldn’t buy my music because I’m gay, well, I don’t want them buying my music."

H/T: Gay Star News