Britain's Got Talent Judge David Walliams Open To Gay Relationship After Divorce

One of the last times we heard of David Walliams and homosexuality was when Britain's Got Talent fans were outraged that he was playing gay during some of the contestant evaluations/performances.

But knowing Walliams and his past acting career as one of the dynamic duo behind "Little Britain," we know he's been campy since day one. Little did we know, or maybe we have forgotten, he may not be acting.

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams has revealed he would be open to a relationship with another man following his split from model ex-wife Lara Stone, admitting "gay experiences" in the past. The 43-year-old comedian and author, who has been a judge on the ITV talent show since 2012, spoke about his future plans since confirming his divorce from Stone in 2016, with whom he has one child, Alfred, three. - ibtimes.co.uk

It seems that he is as free as some of his characters. To have such confidence to speak so freely about his sexuality/bisexuality is something to be commended.

He may be pulling from some of the confidence his "Little Britain" characters had.

In an interview with The Sunday People, he said: "I wouldn't totally rule it out [finding love with a man]," report The Mirror. "I had gay experiences growing up, which I enjoyed. I was a teen and in a lot of all-male environments. I am naturally very camp. When I was at school I used to play Wonder Woman in the playground." But, expanding on his sexuality, Walliams made clear he is bisexual. "I'm attracted to women. Sometimes I think it would be simpler if I wasn't because people think I'm gay and I'm camp. It would just be quite easy but I do find women really, really attractive," he concluded. - ibtimes.co.uk

Maybe there is hope for Sebastian and his love for Prime Minister Michael.

This is not the first time Walliams hs been open about his sexuality. He previously discussed finding a soul-mate in a 2013 interview, attributing the "heart and soul" of an individual, rather than their gender, as the key consideration. Sounds like a pretty good open-minded attitude!

Thanks David for just being you!

h/t: ibtimes.co.uk, bbc.co.uk