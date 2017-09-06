British Bake Off's Host Under Heat For Gay Joke On Twitter

Photo Credit: Express.co.uk

Comedian and new host of The Great British Bake Off, Noel Fielding, is getting some heat on twitter for a gay joke he made.

But first off...

If you have not yet discovered the Great British Bake Off, please go do that. It is truly a blessing on this Earth.

If you don’t know what the show is and haven’t come around to watching it yet on Channel 4, Netflix, or whatever avenue it is available to you, then here’s a little run down. It is essentially the most pleasant and civil competition show on tv. A bunch of people get together and bake.

(Warning: The video below, while giving you a good idea of what the show's like, contains spoilers for multiple seasons.)

But the problem is that this latest season (or series depending on where you live) has changed its cast of hosts.

Thanks to a change in channel, the show used to have the great comedic duo of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins hosting the program but it is now being run by comedians Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

And Fielding decided to make a joke about his growing friendship with judge Paul Hollywood. Sadly, some easily offended people on twitter took to it by storm.

Screenshot via Twitter @noelfielding11

Some responses to the tweet were:

“Hahaha yeah it's funny because gays like bumming.” “Gay sex isn't there for your cheap & nasty humour" “Rethink your attitude, please. I've responded more patiently than most might.” “Straight guys pretending to be gay HAHAHAHAHAHA.” “How did you guys think of something so hilarious? @noelfielding11 @PaulHollywood? #bakeoff.” “He's so clever and funny. And it's really great and not at all damaging when the punchline to a joke is ‘they're gay’.”

Honestly, this joke doesn’t deserve all of the negativity that came at it, and there were several people who supported the joke such as one saying, “How could anyone not like Noel! He's utterly adorable.”

That said, Noel ended up deciding to delete the original tweet and try to get past the moment.

Shame.

