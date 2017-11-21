British R&B Singer Craig David Comments On Sexuality Rumors

British R&B singer Craig David takes on sexuality rumors in a new interview.

While appearing on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast, the 36-year-old vocalist explained that his sexuality is made "very evident" in his music, and that it's obnoxious that people are so obsessed with his romantic life.

He said:

"I shouldn't have to state I'm heterosexual."

He continued:

"I leave it very open because at the end of the day it's one of those things where I shouldn't have to reinforce and state, 'No, I'm a heterosexual' — because that's all nonsense."

David said that although he's currently single, he'd love to find a partner, and have children one day.

“I’d love to have kids. I think I’d be a very good dad and I think I’d have a lot of wisdom to share.”

And to other celebrities who get upset about gay rumors, David previously told The Guardian:

“I sort of find it weird when people get very ‘No! I’m not gay!’ I mean, are you homophobic in some way?"

