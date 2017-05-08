British Tabloid Blasted For Using Air Quotes To Report On Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black's Wedding

We just shared with you some beautiful photographs from Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's fairytale wedding, this weekend.

Sadly, despite the fact that the UK legalized same-sex marriage in 2013, a British tabloid appears still unwilling to accept a gay couple's marriage as equal.

According to Attitude, The Daily Express ran a story about the couple's wedding with the following headline:

“Tom Daley, 22, and Dustin Lance Black, 42, “MARRY” in romantic Romeo and Juliet ceremony”.

Readers took to social media to vent their discontent:

Said one Twitter user:

“Putting 'marry' in quote marks is gross and homophobic.”

Commented another:

“The intent is: ‘freaks pretend they can do something you normals can do, buy this paper and see inside for more!!'”

@bobbert_ @IpsoNews Daily Express article https://t.co/bDAlGjrdd8 Using parenthesis to imply that their marriage somehow isn't real. — Simon (@backtothewater) May 8, 2017

H/T: Attitude