Britney, Celine, Diplo, Boy George, John Waters, & More Appear in Powerful Brazilian Pride Video

How did all these stars get into a Brazil Pride video? Probably from just listening to the artist tell Brazil's LGBTQ story.

“This project is more necessary than ever before, as Brazil's the country with the highest LGBTQ+ murder rate in the world and there are no laws criminalizing hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people in Brazil,” Yann said in a press release. (ontopmag.com)

The artist's new single IGUAL which means Equal, has cameos by the likes of Britney Spears, Boy George, Celine Dion, Lorde, Demi Lovato, and other well known celebs.

All the proceeds from the sales/streaming of the single Igual will go towards assisting Brazil's LGBTI+ community by being donated to the NGO Grupo Arco-Íris. Now available on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Apple Music, Google Play, and all digital retailers.

The message is written right there in black and white. The numbers are too big to ignore.

Thanks Yann for this powerful piece.

On the YouTube post of this video he writes: