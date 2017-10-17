Britney Spears Loves Up On Hunky Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Instinct Staff | October 17, 2017
Britney Spears is still madly in love with her handsome, hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari.
The pop singer shared on Instagram:
"C L A S S I C M O O D with @samasghari #mylove"
To refresh your memory, we got our first glimpse of Sam when he appeared in Britney's sexy, sultry music video for "Slumber Part." (Which is when the couple first met!)
Then, not long after the video's release, it became apparent that Britney and Sam had become a happy couple.
And then as we began to see more eye-popping photos of Sam, everything clicked!
We admire your fine taste, Britney!
Add new comment