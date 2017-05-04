Britney Spears Musical Headed To Broadway?

A Britney Spears musical on Broadway?! We've already bought our nonexistent tickets!!

Forbes reports:

As the “Princess of Pop” prepares to close her popular residency show in Las Vegas, her managers, Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber, have started to explore bringing her chart-topping songs to Broadway. They met with theatre veteran Jerry Mitchell to discuss turning her music catalog into a full-fledged theatrical production.

To be clear, this wouldn't be a musical telling Britney's life story. Mitchell shares:

“It would NOT be autobiographical,” he confirmed. Instead, all of her famous songs would be used to tie together a fictional narrative, like Mamma Mia!.

The three are still mulling over the idea, and no timeline has been announced.