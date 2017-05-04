Britney Spears Musical Headed To Broadway?
Instinct Staff | May 4, 2017
A Britney Spears musical on Broadway?! We've already bought our nonexistent tickets!!
As the “Princess of Pop” prepares to close her popular residency show in Las Vegas, her managers, Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber, have started to explore bringing her chart-topping songs to Broadway. They met with theatre veteran Jerry Mitchell to discuss turning her music catalog into a full-fledged theatrical production.
To be clear, this wouldn't be a musical telling Britney's life story. Mitchell shares:
“It would NOT be autobiographical,” he confirmed. Instead, all of her famous songs would be used to tie together a fictional narrative, like Mamma Mia!.
The three are still mulling over the idea, and no timeline has been announced.
We'll wait!!
