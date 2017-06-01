Britney Spears Pens Handwritten Letter To LGBT Fans On Pride Month

Britney Spears has penned a handwritten letter to her LGBT fans in celebration of Pride Month as part of Billboard's "Love Letters" to the LGBT community from pop culture luminaries. (And who shines brighter than Brit Brit?)

Britney writes:

This is my letter of love to all my LGBTQ fans. Continuously throughout my career, you've always been so vocal about what a positive impact I've had on you -- that I've instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope.

But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it's actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. the lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people.

I love you.

Britney