Britney Spears Sings Live, Gives Audience 'Something To Talk About' !

Without any help from a backing vocal, Britney Spears recently gave her Vegas audience a special treat in the form of a live performance of Bonnie Raitt's 1991 hit, "Something to Talk About."

She says:

"I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up… looked at the news, lot of things going on in the world and stuff.

"One minute they tear you down, and that's really horrible, and the next minute you're on top of the world, but I've never really spoke about it. I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the South, and I like to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about."