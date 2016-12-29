Britney's Video Hunk (& New Beau?) Bulges In Sweatpants
Instinct Staff | December 29, 2016
Photo: Twitter
It appears as though Britney Spears is dating her "Slumber Party" video hunk, Sam Asghari.
For Christmas, the couple shared a cute joint Christmas message for fans on Snapchat.
Photo: Instagram
But what's REALLY caught our eye is some snaps of Asghari working on his fitness, wearing sweatpants, and apparently nothing underneath.
Click HERE and head to C&C for the eye-bulging photos! (NSFW-ish)!
H/T: C&C
Add new comment