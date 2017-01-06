Broadway To Dim Lights To Honor Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher

The lights of Broadway in New York City will be dimmed on Friday evening in honor of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

ABC News reports:

The mother-daughter acting duo died within hours of each other last week and an official release from the Broadway League stated, "The marquees of Broadway theatres in New York will be dimmed in their memories ... for one minute."

The tribute will occur at 7:45 p.m. ET tonight.

"Mother and daughter both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in the musical comedy revival of 'Irene,'" the release said. "Debbie Reynolds received a Tony Award nomination for her role in the production," the release adds. This was among other notable accomplishments for the "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" star.

Fisher, who died at age 60 last Tuesday, and Reynolds, who passed at 84 the very next day, both had rich careers in theater and on Broadway.

"Carrie Fisher wrote and most recently appeared on Broadway in the original solo show 'Wishful Drinking,'" the release said. "Her additional Broadway credits include 'Agnes of God' and 'Censored Scenes From King Kong.'"

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said the mother and daughter had an "unmistakable bond" and shared an "ability to make audiences laugh, cry, sing and think."