Broadway Revival Of 'The Boys In The Band' Has An Incredible Cast!

This is exciting news!

Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) is co-producing a limited run of The Boys in the Band, starring out gay actors Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannels, and Jim Parsons!

In the play, the actors play pals who have gathered in a New York City apartment for a birthday party. Over the course of the evening, emotional wounds are uncovered, and friendships are tested.

According to ET, Murphy said of the play:

“The significance of The Boys In The Band cannot be underestimated. In 1968, Mart Crowley made theatrical history by giving voice to gay men onstage, in this uncompromising, blisteringly honest, and wickedly funny play. “The play was groundbreaking in its exploration of how gay men treated each other and how they were made to feel about themselves. And while some attitudes have thankfully shifted, it’s important to be reminded of what we have overcome and how much further we still have to go.”

Murphy will co-produce the play with David Stone, and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct the play's limited run at Broadway's Booth Theater from April 30 until August 6, 2018.