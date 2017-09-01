Broderick Hunter Might Just Be The Hottest Model Out There Today

Here are some fun stats about model Broderick Hunter. He is 6'2. He wears a size 12 shoe. Has a size 30 waist. Loves Basketball, and just might be the hottest model that is around right now (Sorry, Nyle DiMarco. I still love you though!)

For anyone who is in need of a good kickstart to your holiday weekend, we here at Instinct Magazine would like help you out further with these mindblowing gorgeous pics of Broderick in all of his glory. His Instagram account alone has 137,000 followers, many of whom comment just on how good looking the dude is. They ain't lying.

Here's some more info on this gorgeous dude. He hails from Fontana, California, is apparently very shy, one of his favorite foods is French Toast, great at math, and spiders scare him.

So gentleman, enjoy the kickoff for Labor Day weekend with Broderick. Or at least looking at him.