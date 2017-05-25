'Brokeback Mountain' Opera To Make U.S. Debut In 2018

Any opera fans out there?? Well we've got one that you'll definitely want to see: Brokeback Mountain!!

Broadway.com reports:

New York City Opera will present the U.S. premiere of the opera adaptation of Ang Lee's 2005 film and Annie Proulx's short story Brokeback Mountain. The opera will run from May 31-June 4, 2018 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater.

After successful premieres in Europe, Charles Wuorinen's take on the drama about a pair of cowboys in love was originally commissioned by New York City Opera in 2008 but ultimately premiered at Madrid's Teatro Real in 2014. This production will be conducted by Kazem Abdullah.